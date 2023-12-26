Insider Buying: Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD) Director Acquires 23,333 Shares of Stock

Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report) Director Brent Suen bought 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $30,099.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,032,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,455.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brent Suen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Brent Suen purchased 23,334 shares of Collective Audience stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.86.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Brent Suen purchased 100,000 shares of Collective Audience stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $205,000.00.

Collective Audience Stock Performance

CAUD stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 301,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,588. Collective Audience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $38.40.

Collective Audience Company Profile

