Insider Buying: Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DHY) CIO Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DHY – Get Free Report) CIO Thomas J. Flannery acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.99. 473,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,071. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $1.99.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

