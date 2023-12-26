Insider Buying: Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DHY) CIO Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DHY – Get Free Report) CIO Thomas J. Flannery acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 1.5 %
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.99. 473,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,071. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $1.99.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
Recommended Stories
