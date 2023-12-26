Insider Buying: Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) CEO Acquires 6,070 Shares of Stock

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) CEO Spiro George Rombotis bought 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $20,091.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,257.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of CYCC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.81. 61,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.85. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.70) by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -26.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 155,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYCC. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Brookline Capital Management cut Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

Further Reading

