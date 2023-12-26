Insider Buying: Graphano Energy Ltd. (CVE:GEL) Director Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Graphano Energy Ltd. (CVE:GEL – Get Free Report) Director Nathan Rotstein bought 100,000 shares of Graphano Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00.
Graphano Energy Price Performance
CVE GEL remained flat at C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 271,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,923. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. Graphano Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.09 and a 1 year high of C$0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -0.45.
About Graphano Energy
