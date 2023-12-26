Insider Buying: HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) CEO Purchases 50,442 Shares of Stock

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Hightower acquired 50,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $715,771.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,408,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,561,340.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HighPeak Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of HPK stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 292,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,254. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $30.15.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.39 million. As a group, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $36.50 to $34.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 89.9% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,885,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 850.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,297,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,576 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,415,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,895,000 after purchasing an additional 484,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 39.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,805 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the third quarter worth about $10,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

