Insider Buying: NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC) COO Buys 75,000 Shares of Stock

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Volker purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 103,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,615. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 198.70% and a negative net margin of 607.27%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

