Insider Buying: NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC) COO Buys 75,000 Shares of Stock

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Volker purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 103,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,615. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.85.
NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 198.70% and a negative net margin of 607.27%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroOne Medical Technologies
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.
