Insider Buying: Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) CEO Buys 3,388 Shares of Stock

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) CEO Frankie S. Renda purchased 3,388 shares of Southland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $17,143.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,523,051 shares in the company, valued at $58,306,638.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Southland Stock Down 6.6 %
NASDAQ SLND traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $4.94. 50,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,496. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $11.14.
Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $312.47 million for the quarter.
About Southland
Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.
