Insider Buying: Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Director Purchases 904,977 Shares of Stock

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 904,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,998.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,786,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,896,007.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 389,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,206. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $147.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,581,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 117,108 shares during the period. CHI Advisors LLC increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 531,914 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 452,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $975,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 30,984 shares during the period. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYRS

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.