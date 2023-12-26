Insider Buying: Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Major Shareholder Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,472,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,937,879.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 54,652 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $354,691.48.

On Monday, December 18th, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 456,923 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,471,953.43.

On Friday, December 15th, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 500,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,985,000.00.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.7 %

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 418,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,789. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $273.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.68% and a negative net margin of 1,507.90%. On average, analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on VRCA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

Further Reading

