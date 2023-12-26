Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $101,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ACEL stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 161,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,903. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $877.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.36 million. Research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

