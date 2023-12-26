Insider Selling: Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Sells 111,608 Shares of Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Nima Ghamsari sold 111,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $262,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Nima Ghamsari also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 29th, Nima Ghamsari sold 111,940 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $153,357.80.
Blend Labs stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 743,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.49. Blend Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Blend Labs by 418.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Blend Labs by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blend Labs by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blend Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.96.
Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.
