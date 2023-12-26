Insider Selling: Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Sells 111,608 Shares of Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Nima Ghamsari sold 111,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $262,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nima Ghamsari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 29th, Nima Ghamsari sold 111,940 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $153,357.80.

Blend Labs Price Performance

Blend Labs stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 743,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.49. Blend Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28.

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.01 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 144.45% and a negative return on equity of 336.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Blend Labs by 418.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Blend Labs by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blend Labs by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blend Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.96.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Recommended Stories

