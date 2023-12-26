Insider Selling: Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Sells 714 Shares of Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.81. 705,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,015. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.76. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.68. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.19. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 256.57% and a negative return on equity of 153.79%. The business had revenue of $56.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blueprint Medicines

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 232,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,497,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,367,000 after acquiring an additional 186,636 shares during the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.