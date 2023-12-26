Insider Selling: Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Major Shareholder Sells 21,154 Shares of Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Elliot Cooperstone sold 21,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $115,077.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 394,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Elliot Cooperstone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, Elliot Cooperstone sold 89,152 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $510,840.96.

Cano Health Price Performance

CANO stock remained flat at $5.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.12. Cano Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $190.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($91.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($18.50) by ($73.37). Cano Health had a negative net margin of 18.63% and a negative return on equity of 133.59%. The company had revenue of $788.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cano Health, Inc. will post -58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cano Health by 47.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 114,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 36,859 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cano Health by 82.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 39,438 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cano Health by 10.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cano Health by 39.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP raised its position in Cano Health by 115.6% in the second quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 640,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 343,491 shares in the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.75 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Cano Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Further Reading

