Insider Selling: CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) CEO Sells 14,500 Shares of Stock

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $306,095.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,611.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CECO Environmental Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CECO traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,631. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $724.11 million, a PE ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. CECO Environmental Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $149.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CECO shares. TheStreet raised CECO Environmental from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CECO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CECO Environmental

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,747 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 271.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 629,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 459,646 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 24.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 18.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.