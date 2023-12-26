Insider Selling: EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EPR Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

EPR traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.61. 314,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,651. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.65. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in EPR Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in EPR Properties by 3.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in EPR Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.19.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

