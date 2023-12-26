Insider Selling: Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Insider Sells 24,978 Shares of Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Shafer sold 24,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $30,722.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,914.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GEVO traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,125,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243,191. The company has a market cap of $300.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. Gevo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.30.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 546.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. Research analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Gevo from $1.50 to $1.36 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Gevo from $3.60 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Gevo by 119.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth $26,000. Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the first quarter worth $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 67.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 39.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

