Insider Selling: Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Major Shareholder Sells 600,000 Shares of Stock

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $14,130,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,260,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Guess? Stock Performance

Guess? stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.96. 753,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.84. Guess?, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.52 million. Guess? had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Guess?

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 732.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GES shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Guess? in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Stories

