Insider Selling: M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Madonna Educational Founda Emg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $338,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,661.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Madonna Educational Founda Emg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Madonna Educational Founda Emg sold 931 shares of M-tron Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $25,946.97.

On Monday, December 4th, Madonna Educational Founda Emg sold 58,542 shares of M-tron Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $2,130,928.80.

On Friday, December 1st, Madonna Educational Founda Emg sold 20,000 shares of M-tron Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $654,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Madonna Educational Founda Emg sold 4,759 shares of M-tron Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $157,237.36.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MPTI traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.12. 36,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,429. M-tron Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $97.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34.

M-tron Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.28. M-tron Industries had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M-tron Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in M-tron Industries by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of M-tron Industries by 159.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M-tron Industries during the second quarter worth $141,000. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in M-tron Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in M-tron Industries by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 270,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

M-tron Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

