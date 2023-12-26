Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CEO Sells 47,690 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.12, for a total transaction of $9,638,457.08.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45.

On Friday, December 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.91, for a total transaction of $9,408,503.19.

On Monday, December 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $9,061,471.68.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $9,392,538.06.

On Thursday, December 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $9,104,885.63.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total value of $8,909,382.81.

On Friday, December 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.47, for a total value of $9,060,071.23.

On Monday, November 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.75, for a total value of $9,460,039.75.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.02, for a total value of $9,355,566.18.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $354.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,891,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,366,574. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $115.51 and a one year high of $357.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.74.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

