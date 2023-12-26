Insider Selling: Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Insider Sells 6,774 Shares of Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) insider Dan Karlin sold 6,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $24,589.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,058.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Up 7.5 %

MNMD traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,313. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $5.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.40.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. Analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 38.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 40.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter worth $28,000. 9.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on MNMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Stories

