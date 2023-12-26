Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Sells 5,243 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total value of $820,110.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,702.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NXST stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.86. The company had a trading volume of 109,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,371. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.40 and a 200 day moving average of $155.48.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.43.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Articles

