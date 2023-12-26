Insider Selling: RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) COO Ilya Goldshleger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ilya Goldshleger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 10,937 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $426,761.74.

RxSight Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RxSight stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.50. The stock had a trading volume of 276,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,817. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 1.07. RxSight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $40.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.81 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 71.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,927,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in RxSight by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 876,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after acquiring an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RxSight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in RxSight by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 37,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RXST shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of RxSight from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, RxSight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

