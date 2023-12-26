Insider Selling: Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $202,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,407 shares in the company, valued at $981,800.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.59. The company had a trading volume of 15,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,521. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.73. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $65.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $84.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYBT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Articles

