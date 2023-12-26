Insider Selling: Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) SVP Sells 5,097 Shares of Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.15. The stock had a trading volume of 655,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,379. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.27. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $125.83 and a one year high of $149.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WCN

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 404,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,563,000 after purchasing an additional 191,160 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Waste Connections by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,043,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,695,000 after purchasing an additional 23,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 8.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.