Insider Selling: Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Sells 5,097 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2023

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCNGet Free Report) Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$745,487.73.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections stock traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$195.44. 171,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,949. The company has a market cap of C$50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$186.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$186.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of C$169.72 and a 12-month high of C$201.97.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.77 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 8.7172168 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$141.00 to C$146.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$223.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$176.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Connections

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

