Insider Selling: Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,258.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:WOLF traded up $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,003,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,864. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.65. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $87.93.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $197.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 60.0% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 27.4% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 66.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,938,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,761,000 after purchasing an additional 772,055 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 116,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 599.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 118,737 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

