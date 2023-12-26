Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.94

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.94 and last traded at $30.85, with a volume of 287713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Get Insmed alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Insmed

Insmed Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.04). Insmed had a negative net margin of 257.69% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. The company had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $395,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $395,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 28,310 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $849,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,509 shares of company stock valued at $3,942,230 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insmed by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,224,000 after buying an additional 1,024,956 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Insmed by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 33,969 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth $1,820,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Insmed by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth $337,000.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.