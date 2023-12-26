Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Hits New 1-Year High at $188.36

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $188.36 and last traded at $187.19, with a volume of 23597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.82.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBP. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.17 and its 200 day moving average is $138.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.85.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.37. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The business had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.21 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.10%.

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 80.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 15,662 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,512,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

