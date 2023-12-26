Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.17

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.17 and last traded at $38.91, with a volume of 37005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Insteel Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IIIN

Insteel Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $758.16 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.33). Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $157.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 73,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 200,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 58,423 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.