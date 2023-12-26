Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.74

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 1037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Intchains Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.58 million and a PE ratio of -687.00.

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intchains Group

About Intchains Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intchains Group stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Intchains Group Limited ( NASDAQ:ICG Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

