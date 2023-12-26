Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $100.49

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.49 and last traded at $100.24, with a volume of 33211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.39.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.18.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $404.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.70 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.30%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Integer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $484,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Integer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,843,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Integer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,383,000 after purchasing an additional 30,583 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Integer by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,632,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,041,000 after purchasing an additional 133,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Integer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,795 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

