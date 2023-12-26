Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 8,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Integrated BioPharma Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.38.

Integrated BioPharma Company Profile

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States and Luxembourg. It operates through Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses segments. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers.

