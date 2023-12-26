Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,290 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $2.24 on Tuesday, reaching $50.24. 35,825,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,798,410. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $50.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.81 billion, a PE ratio of -120.00, a PEG ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

