Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.97.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,641,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,814,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $211.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

