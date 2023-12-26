Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $869,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 1.8 %

INTC opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.02. The company has a market capitalization of $205.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Intel's revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

