Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.82

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.82 and last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 44947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Interface Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $744.93 million, a PE ratio of 1,282.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Interface had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interface

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,805 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,487,000 after acquiring an additional 140,521 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 610,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 138,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Interface during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Further Reading

