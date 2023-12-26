International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holland Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 40,678 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $162.59. 218,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,471,487. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $166.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

