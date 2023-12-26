International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $162.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.95. The company has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $166.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

