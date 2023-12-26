International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.87. 4,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 5,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

