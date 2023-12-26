Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TSE:IIP.UN traded up C$0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,047. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$11.43 and a 12 month high of C$15.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -50.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,500 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total transaction of C$90,337.50. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.