Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s 3rd Largest Position

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 5.9% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.11% of Intuit worth $164,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 77.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth $205,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,571 shares of company stock worth $57,047,399. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $624.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $552.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.93. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.62 and a 1 year high of $627.83. The stock has a market cap of $174.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

