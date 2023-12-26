Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $99.33

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.33 and last traded at $99.33, with a volume of 12095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.83.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.42 and a 200-day moving average of $91.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.3806 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7,426.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,907,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,343 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,662,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 51.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,268,000 after purchasing an additional 170,737 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,449,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,821,000.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

