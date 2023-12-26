Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.19

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.19 and last traded at $35.18, with a volume of 98398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.04.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average is $32.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

