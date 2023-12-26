Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Position Raised by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 400.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,612 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.25. 213,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,745. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average of $32.59. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $35.25.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

