Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.88

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.88 and last traded at $37.88, with a volume of 37904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.62.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.06.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.1202 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

