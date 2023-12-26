Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.88

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.88 and last traded at $37.88, with a volume of 37904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.62.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.06.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.1202 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
