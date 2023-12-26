Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.69

Shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.69 and last traded at $47.70, with a volume of 18368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.53.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average is $44.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,438,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $2,981,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 22,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 1,035.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 34,241 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

