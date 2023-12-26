Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Shares Acquired by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 455,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 17,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 209,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $10.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

