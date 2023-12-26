Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $168.84

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $168.84 and last traded at $168.76, with a volume of 513402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.02.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.83 and its 200 day moving average is $153.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3807 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,527,000.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

