Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $168.84

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $168.84 and last traded at $168.76, with a volume of 513402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.02.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.83 and its 200 day moving average is $153.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3807 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
