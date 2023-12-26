Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Purus Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.9% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 98,555.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $408.38 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $259.73 and a 12 month high of $410.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $381.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.30.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.