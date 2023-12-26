Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $410.80

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $410.80 and last traded at $410.78, with a volume of 13779177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $408.38.
Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.30.
Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.8083 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
